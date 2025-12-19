Twenty-four technology giants have committed to helping advance the Department of Energy’s (DOE) Genesis Mission to harness artificial intelligence (AI) for scientific innovation, the DOE announced Thursday.

Representatives from those organizations met with Secretary of Energy Christ Wright, Under Secretary for Science and Genesis Mission Director Darío Gil, and Office of Science and Technology Policy Director Michael Kratsios at the White House to sign onto the initiative.

President Donald Trump announced the Genesis Mission late last month. It aims to create a “cooperative system for research” through partnerships with industry, academia, and other institutions, while using an AI-powered digital platform to increase scientific productivity and reduce reliance on foreign technologies.

DOE said that the 24 partners signed memorandums of understanding and have expressed interest in the Genesis Mission through request for information (RFI) responses or hold active projects with DOE or the National Labs related to the initiative.

Some of the members include big names such as Accenture, Amazon Web Services, Dell, Google, IBM, Microsoft, NVIDIA, OpenAI, Oracle, Palantir, Intel, and xAI.

“Harnessing cutting-edge AI for science will dramatically increase the productivity of American scientists and researchers. The Genesis Mission will help America’s scientists automate experiment design, accelerate simulations, and generate predictive models that will lead to breakthroughs in energy, manufacturing, drug discovery, and beyond,” Kratsios said in a statement.

The DOE said it is looking for additional organizations to join the Genesis Mission. The agency will continue to accept submissions to its open RFIs; one will close Jan. 14, and the other is open until Jan. 23.