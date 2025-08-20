The Department of Defense (DOD) has awarded a $52 million contract to Booz Allen Hamilton to support a broad range of cybersecurity initiatives, according to contract details that were just publicly released.

The 4.5-year task order, managed by the DOD Chief Information Officer, began May 12 and focuses on strengthening cybersecurity across the defense enterprise. The work includes policy development, strategic planning, technology integration, and workforce modernization.

Although the contract was awarded earlier this year, the DOD only recently made the information public. Due to security protocols, the department delays the release of award details for up to 90 days.

Under the task order, Booz Allen will support efforts to enhance the DOD’s cybersecurity posture. The initial funding obligation is $5.3 million, with the full value expected to reach $52 million by the scheduled completion date of Nov. 11, 2029.

The contract reflects the DOD’s continued push to modernize and secure its information infrastructure amid evolving cyber threats.