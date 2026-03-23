The Department of Defense (DOD), alongside federal partners, issued a stern warning Friday to drone operators about the potential consequences of flying unmanned aerial systems (UAS) – or drones – in restricted airspace.

Under the Trump administration, the DOD has been rebranded as the Department of War.

This new task force – dubbed the Task Force to Restore American Airspace Sovereignty – includes the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Department of the Interior, and DOD.

This warning is part of the broader effort led by the White House to safeguard national airspace.

The federal government restricts UAS usage over certain areas, including military facilities and civilian airports, to safeguard national security and public safety. Officials warn that penalties for flying a drone in restricted airspace include fines of more than $100,000, criminal charges, imprisonment, and possible confiscation of the drone.

Officials also highlighted the ability of military and law enforcement agencies to “detect unauthorized drone activity, often before it becomes a visible threat,” thanks to advanced technology. They emphasized that these capabilities enable authorities to quickly locate the drone operator.

“If you fly an illegal drone, you will be caught,” said U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Matt Ross, director of DOD’s JIATF-401. “We have highly trained personnel and sophisticated tools to safely and effectively mitigate any drone threat. This is a true whole-of-government effort, and our number one priority is the safety of the American public.”

Officials also cited current authority – the SAFER SKIES Act – which grants state, local, tribal, and territorial law enforcement the ability to disable or seize any drone deemed a credible security risk.

“Those who choose to ignore the rules will face serious consequences, including substantial fines, revocation of their airman certificate, and even criminal penalties,” said FAA Chief Counsel Liam McKenna.

The task force also called on the public to help authorities by reporting any suspicious drone activity.

“We are counting on the public to be our eyes and ears,” said Steven Willoughby, executive director of DHS’s Program Executive Office for Drones and Counter-UAS. “If you see something, say something.”