The Department of Defense (DoD) today announced the establishment of a new generative AI task force – dubbed Task Force Lima – aimed at assessing and integrating generative AI capabilities across the DoD.

The Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO) will lead Task Force Lima, ensuring that the DoD remains at the forefront of cutting-edge technologies.

“The establishment of Task Force Lima underlines the Department of Defense’s unwavering commitment to leading the charge in AI innovation,” Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks said in a press release. “As we navigate the transformative power of generative AI, our focus remains steadfast on ensuring national security, minimizing risks, and responsibly integrating these technologies.”

“The future of defense is not just about adopting cutting-edge technologies, but doing so with foresight, responsibility, and a deep understanding of the broader implications for our nation,” she added.

The task force will examine generative AI use cases across the Federal government and develop recommendations on how the DoD can responsibly use these powerful technologies. According to the press release, the Pentagon plans to utilize generative AI models to enhance its operations in areas such as warfighting, business affairs, health, readiness, and policy.

Additionally, Task Force Lima will leverage partnerships across the DoD, Intelligence Community, and other Federal agencies to help minimize redundancy and risk.

“The DoD has an imperative to responsibly pursue the adoption of generative AI models while identifying proper protective measures and mitigating national security risks that may result from issues such as poorly managed training data,” said Craig Martell, the DoD’s chief digital and AI officer. “We must also consider the extent to which our adversaries will employ this technology and seek to disrupt our own use of AI-based solutions.”

The announcement of the new task force comes after the CDAO pledged to release an updated framework by the end of the summer on how the department will develop and adopt data analytics and AI capabilities.

“The adoption of artificial intelligence in defense is not solely about innovative technology but also about enhancing national security,” said U.S. Navy Capt. M. Xavier Lugo, Task Force Lima mission commander and member of the CDAO’s Algorithmic Warfare Directorate. “The DoD recognizes the potential of generative AI to significantly improve intelligence, operational planning, and administrative and business processes. However, responsible implementation is key to managing associated risks effectively.”