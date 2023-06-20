The Department of Defense’s (DoD) Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division has awarded a $383 million training support services contract to General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) to help support the U.S. Navy’s ability to train warfighters to employ surface combat systems.

The contract – awarded by the Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC) – will focus on training over 100,000 U.S. and allied forces with “simulation settings ashore and aboard Navy warships around the globe,” GDIT said.

The contract has a “one-year base period and four option year” following that first initial year.

“For over 30 years, we have supported a wide range of Navy training activities,” said Brian Sheridan, GDIT’s senior vice president for Defense. “We are looking forward to continuing to provide the Navy with modern training services to strengthen its overall fleet operations and warfighting readiness.”

The contract will also provide instructor support, curriculum development, and program management services to support the Navy’s missions. The contract will also expand GDITs support for the Navy after the company was awarded a $1.7 billion dollar flight school training services contract earlier this year.