The Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) has elevated Adarryl Roberts from program executive officer to chief information officer, according to a LinkedIn post August 6.

Roberts is succeeding George Duchak, who stepped down as DLA CIO in February to join the private sector.

In his new role, Roberts will coordinate and integrate policies, guidelines, procedures, and activities to ensure effective, efficient, and economical IT planning, acquisition, and management supporting DLA and the Department of Defense (DoD) missions and objectives.

Roberts has been with DLA for over a decade, beginning as a portfolio manager for enterprise sourcing, medical, and contingency in 2012. He was responsible for oversight and acquisition expertise across the life cycle in support of the DoD and DLA user communities for 16 programs and 35 applications.

Most recently, Roberts served as the agency’s director of the business systems center of excellence and program executive officer (PEO). In this dual-hatted role, Roberts was instrumental in leading DLA’s Digital Business Transformation efforts to modernize, transform, and fundamentally change how DLA provides value to its customers, his biography states.

He also led efforts to modernize DLA applications by moving them to the cloud, including the successful transition of DLA’s enterprise resource planning system.

“He was the corporate provider of acquisition management services and provided overall direction and guidance for the development, acquisition, testing, systems integration, product improvement, and fielding for assigned DLA programs on behalf of DoD-wide sponsors,” it states.

Roberts also enlisted to serve in the U.S. Air Force as the equivalent to a civilian Contracting Officer for the 81st Contracting Squadron at Keesler Air Force Base. After he left the service, Roberts entered the private sector as a functional analyst lead for contract writing at CACI.

He later reentered the DoD realm as a procurement analyst with Army Business Center for Acquisition Systems before transferring to the Business Transformation Agency in 2008, serving as the DoD lead for Federal Procurement Data System Next Generation.