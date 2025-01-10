The Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) has named David Henry as its new deputy chief information officer, Henry announced on LinkedIn.

Before joining the Defense Department’s (DoD) commercial technology arm, Henry most recently served as a senior cyber adviser at the DoD’s Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Policy.

The former senior cyber advisor served for over two decades within the U.S. Air Force since enlisting in 1994, with duties ranging from basic communications officer to director of Cyberspace Plans and Requirements.

Before leaving the service, he served as the deputy chief information security officer, where he led the Air Force enterprise in developing and executing cybersecurity governance, risk management, and compliance strategies and policies.

After leaving the Air Force, Henry transitioned to the private sector, where he served in various industry roles, including as an executive for the cyber practice at Accenture Federal Services and as an adviser at Dark Wolf Solutions.