The Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) announced it plans to host an industry day in February, focusing on artificial intelligence tools, streamlined database systems, and other emerging data management technologies aimed at modernizing government operations.

According to an announcement posted last week on Sam.gov, the event will take place Feb. 13, 2026, beginning at 9 a.m. at the Smart Center on Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

DISA described Industry Day 2026 as a “premier engagement event” for vendors to showcase solutions that enhance data-driven decision-making, security, and operational efficiency across public sector organizations.

The agency said it is particularly interested in offerings that include AI-powered tools, secure and efficient database systems, and platforms that support analytics and automation.

As agencies across government push to modernize and improve data management, DISA said it hopes to identify technologies that can help process growing data volumes, improve service delivery, and support mission readiness.

Vendors are encouraged to demonstrate how their tools can solve real-world challenges in areas such as AI-driven content creation, skills assessment, automation of IT support, and cloud-based collaboration.

Topics addressed during the event will include national security and cybersecurity, government modernization, policy and compliance updates, and emerging technologies. The agenda also features keynote speakers, panel discussions, breakout sessions, and networking opportunities.

The agency’s objectives include providing industry with insight into government needs, gathering feedback on innovative approaches, and conducting market research to guide future acquisition strategies.

Attendance is limited to eight representatives per company, and registration will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

Responses and registration are due by Nov. 21, 2025.