The Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers (FLETC) – a component of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) – is looking for enterprise IT support services for its Chief Information Officer (CIO) Directorate.

FLETC provides career-long training to Federal law enforcement professionals, with its headquarters located in Glynco, Ga., and additional training delivery points in Artesia, N.M., Charleston, S.C., and Cheltenham, Md. Students at the training centers include those from DHS, as well as over 100 Federal partner agencies and state, local, and tribal law enforcement officers.

In an Aug. 16 request for information (RFI), FLETC said it is “seeking vendors that can provide a broad range of enterprise IT support services and solutions.”

FLETC’s CIO Directorate is comprised of several divisions, including the Enterprise IT Services Division (ITS), End User Computing Services Branch (ITS/ECS), IT Service Management Branch (ITS/ISM), IT Operations and Support Division (OSD), IT Infrastructure Branch (OSD/ITI), Field IT Services Branch (OSD/FITS), Cyber Security Division (CSD), and IT Business Management Division (IBM).

While those divisions span a wide range of responsibilities, FLETC said it is looking for vendors who can help fill in its current service gaps. These gaps are in areas such as quality control, acquisition support, configuration management, business analysis, customer relationship management, systems integration, zero trust architecture support, and division administrative support.

Responses to the RFI are due by Sept. 6.