The Defense Health Agency (DHA), a component of the Department of Defense (DoD), has named Lisa Belter as the agency’s new chief technology officer, according to her LinkedIn. She began in the new post in July.

As the new CTO for DHA, Belter will be tasked with supporting the IT infrastructure and cybersecurity needs of the organization.

Belter describes herself as an “Information Cybersecurity Technology Specialist with success in both government and private industry,” as well as having “expert knowledge in a variety of disciplines including healthcare insurance administration, [and] military medical IT.”

She is no stranger to DHA, having spent the past four years with the agency as an IT specialist.

Before that, she worked for seven years at the U.S. Department of Agriculture as an IT cybersecurity specialist where she was tasked with “devising remediation solutions and process improvements to address defects and deficiencies in processes, programs, and data supporting FISMA,” according to her LinkedIn profile.

She also holds a master’s degree in computer information systems from Boston University Metropolitan College, and a bachelor’s of science in information systems from the University of Alabama.