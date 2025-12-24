With 2026 around the corner, MeriTalk took a stroll back in time to look at some of the biggest moments of the year for artificial intelligence (AI).

To regulate or not to regulate?

That is the question that the Trump administration ultimately answered this month when it ended a debate stretching most of this year with an executive order (EO) that directed the U.S. attorney general to challenge state AI laws regulating AI.

Republicans initially proposed including a 10-year moratorium on state AI laws in the fiscal spending and tax bill passed earlier this summer. That fell apart after some prominent Republicans, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., voiced opposition. While the provision was passed by the House, the Senate voted 99-1 to discard it from the final spending package.

Republican leaders later considered adding a moratorium to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), though that was ultimately tossed as well; hence President Donald Trump’s order.

While Trump’s order challenges most state AI laws – with few exceptions – he also pushed for a national AI regulatory framework, saying that cohesive national guidelines won’t hinder innovation like a patchwork of state laws would.

Trump’s AI push included his AI Action Plan, released this summer to establish an accelerated AI adoption and innovation blueprint.

The plan focused on boosting U.S. leadership in AI by speeding data center and semiconductor development, cutting regulations, and expanding “full-stack” AI export packages to allies. It also prioritized strengthening AI and cybersecurity protections, outlined changes to federal procurement standards, and hinted at more federal actions to come.

Under the plan, the Trump administration additionally called for streamlining the CHIPS program, safeguarding critical infrastructure, and expanding education and apprenticeship pipelines to support long-term U.S. competitiveness in AI. The federal government’s Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer Council will be overseeing those efforts, according to Trump.

All of Trump’s efforts to boost AI innovation and limit regulation came after he rolled back a Biden-era EO that provided a federal framework for AI safety, standards, and oversight.

The Trump administration ramped up its campaign against “woke AI,” which the administration said applies diversity, equity, and inclusion principles to algorithmically discriminate. In December, the Office of Management and Budget ordered agencies to ensure that all current and future AI doesn’t favor certain “ideological dogmas.”

And on Capitol Hill …

Speaking of regulation, both Democrats and Republicans introduced many pieces of AI legislation this year – though they haven’t made it onto Trump’s desk. As it stands, no federal legislation has been passed to regulate AI.

The parties came together to introduce legislation. A recent bipartisan proposal suggested the creation of tech and AI talent teams to streamline hiring processes, while another would require federal agencies and large companies to report layoffs due to AI. Bipartisan senators also introduced an act to strengthen the government’s ability to test and evaluate AI systems to prevent inaccurate or biased data, as well as malicious attacks or misuse.

The GAIN AI Act, which came stamped with bipartisan support and was led by Sen. Jim Banks, R-Ind., would require American semiconductor manufacturers to sell to U.S.-based companies before exporting. The act received significant support but failed to make it into the NDAA, where some lawmakers hoped it would find its home.

The parties also closed ranks in other legislative priorities. Notably, Democrats recently launched an AI commission to guide future regulations, which will be led by former members of the Bipartisan AI Task Force from the previous Congress, including Reps. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., and Valerie Foushee, D-N.C.

Republicans, including Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, also introduced major proposals this year. Cruz introduced a multi-pillar approach to regulating AI on a national scale. The approach includes several AI-related proposals that would create a framework to boost AI innovation and growth, protect free speech, stop AI-enabled fraud and scams, and defend human dignity.

And while it’s not new, lawmakers had expressed some optimism that the CREATE AI Act would gain traction this year. However, that act is still in limbo after sitting in committee since March. The act would cement the National Science Foundation’s (NSF) National AI Research Resource pilot to promote AI research and responsible use. It was first introduced to the House and Senate in 2023.

What did happen? The reconciliation bill approved by Republicans and Democrats poured billions into AI and cyber-related programs.

What’s next for Congress? Office of Science and Technology Policy Director Michael Kratsios said congressional support will be required to realize the goals of Trump’s AI Action Plan.

Powering up AI

AI is also going to need the Department of Energy’s (DOE) help. After Trump ordered AI data centers to be built in all continental states and the District of Columbia earlier this year, the DOE has looked to nuclear power and coal to generate the electricity needed to keep up.

That’s important because DOE told Congress this year that without significant boosts to the U.S. energy supply, that data center push could break the power grid – and dramatically raise energy prices for Americans.

To speed strengthening that power supply, the Trump administration cut permitting hurdles and framed more electricity as a national security concern.

So far, the DOE has identified at least 16 AI data center sites on federal lands, per Trump’s order.

Beyond supplying power, the DOE is also leading the Genesis Mission, which aims to create an AI-powered digital platform to connect industry, academia, and other institutions to drive scientific productivity and reduce reliance on foreign technologies. That initiative already has 24 partner organizations.

AI at agencies

Like DOE, other federal agencies have been busy. The Department of Health and Human Services rolled out its department-wide OneHHS AI strategy, which takes a five-pillar approach to AI across all HHS components. The Food and Drug Administration launched its Elsa generative AI chatbot, and the National Institutes of Health said it conquered hallucinations in gene analysis AI.

The Cybersecurity Infrastructure and Security Agency said it will use AI to boost tech talent hiring and use the technology to speed testing and streamline security procedures.

AI is helping to reduce healthcare backlogs at the Department of Veterans Affairs and boost efficiency tools at the General Services Administration and the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office deployed new internal GenAI systems, and NSF rolled out new AI hubs and cloud labs backed by major funding. Other moves include the Immigration and Customs Enforcement pursuit of AI-driven surveillance tools.

To support the Trump administration’s global and regulatory posture on AI, the Commerce Department unveiled its full-stack AI export drive, the State Department announced an AI strategy to modernize diplomacy, and the National Institute of Standards and Technology is expanding AI standards work while receiving encouragement from Kratsios to focus on the fundamentals.