More than 60 Democratic lawmakers are calling on the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) to reinstate furloughed federal employees whose jobs are funded by collected user fees and resume their pay.

In a letter sent Oct. 24 to OMB Director Russ Vought, the lawmakers explain that OMB has allowed fee-funded agencies to continue operations and to pay employees during previous shutdowns.

“These moves are unprecedented during a government shutdown and have no legal or financial justification,” wrote the lawmakers, which include Sens. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., and Angela Alsobrooks, D-Md., as well as Reps. Don Beyer, D-Va., and James Walkinshaw, D-Va.

For instance, the lawmakers pointed to furloughs and the withholding of paychecks of employees who work at the State Department’s Bureau of Consular Affairs, which is funded through fees collected for visa and passport processing.

The lawmakers also noted that the General Services Administration has reportedly furloughed employees whose work does not rely on congressional appropriations, such as those funded through the Acquisition Service Fund or carryover funds.

“The only rationale here seems to be needlessly inflicting maximum pain on federal workers who are serving the American people,” they wrote, adding, “We urge the immediate reinstatement of and resumption of pay for all federal employees who do not rely on appropriations for their work or wages.”

The lawmakers also requested answers to questions about fee-funded employees who have been furloughed or denied pay during the current lapse in appropriations, the justification for furloughing or denying pay to those employees, and the anticipated impact on agency operations.

They want answers to their questions by Oct. 31.