Dean Ball, who played a large role in developing the White House’s recently released AI Action Plan, announced today that he has stepped down as a senior policy advisor on AI and emerging technology at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP).

Ball, who joined OSTP in mid-April, said he is rejoining the Foundation for American Innovation (FAI), where he will serve as a senior fellow focused on artificial intelligence policy.

“The AI Action Plan is out, and with that I will be returning to the private sector. It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve in government, and I am forever grateful [to OSTP Director Michael Kratsios] for the opportunity,” Ball wrote in an Aug. 11 post on X.

Ball also thanked David Sacks, President Donald Trump’s special advisor for AI and crypto; Sriram Krishnan, a senior policy advisor for AI at OSTP; and “all my other colleagues in the Trump administration.”

“I look forward to celebrating your successes as you implement the President’s vision for AI,” Ball said.

In a separate post on X, Kratsios thanked Ball for his “tremendous work on the AI Action Plan” and his public service.

“We were lucky to have you on the team and are all the more fortunate to now have you outside of government to help turn the President’s vision into reality. I can’t wait to see all that you will accomplish next,” Kratsios wrote.

Prior to joining the Trump administration, Ball served a short stint as a nonresident senior fellow at the think tank FAI.

Previously, he served as a research fellow in the Artificial Intelligence and Progress Project at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University. Before that, he was the senior program manager for the State and Local Governance Initiative at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution.

“President Trump’s AI Action Plan represents the most ambitious U.S. technology policy agenda in decades,” Ball said in a statement. “After the professional honor of a lifetime serving in the administration, I’m looking forward to continuing my research and writing charting the frontier of AI policy at FAI.”