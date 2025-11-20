U.S. Cyber Command has a new artificial intelligence chief, Brig. Gen. Reid Novotny, who announced this week in a LinkedIn post – written with the help of artificial intelligence – that he has begun serving in the role.

“I’m honored to share that I’ve begun a new chapter as the Chief AI Officer at U.S. Cyber Command,” he wrote. “In this role, I’m committed to ensuring that AI strengthens our cyber forces, enhances decision advantage, and preserves the security and freedom that our nation relies on.”

Novotny wrote that the nation is “living in a pivotal moment in world history – one where artificial intelligence is rapidly maturing and reshaping how nations compete, how militaries operate, and how adversaries seek advantage.” He added that this shift makes the responsibility to respond “with clarity, discipline and purpose” more urgent than ever.

“This means driving responsible innovation, integrating advanced capabilities at speed and scale, and forging partnerships across the [Pentagon], industry, and academia,” Novotny wrote, adding that CYBERCOM must work to adopt AI at scale while adapting its culture to new technologies.

He pointed to the post itself as an example of embracing the technology, noting that “AI wrote this post,” and adding that part of his role is to help drive cultural change around new tools, since “it is not the technology but the culture that is difficult to change.”

Before taking the role, Novotny served as the National Guard Bureau’s director of intelligence and cyber effects operations. He also served as the senior military policy adviser at the Office of the National Cyber Director.