Morgan Adamski, who has been executive director at U.S. Cyber Command since June 2024, said today she is leaving the organization to embark on a “new adventure.”

“After 17 years of service at the National Security Agency, I’ve decided to turn the page to an exciting new chapter in my career,” Adamski said in a social media post. No word yet on those plans, but she promised more details soon.

“It has been an extraordinary journey contributing to the defense of our Nation and advancing the cybersecurity mission across the U.S. Government,” she said. “The talented people at NSA, their technical prowess, and the Fort Meade world-class capabilities make it the BEST intelligence agency in the world.”

The executive director post that Adamski is leaving is the highest civilian position in the organization’s command structure and the third highest position overall at Cyber Command.

When she took on the position last year, Cyber Command said its primary responsibilities were to lead “strategic initiatives to advance CYBERCOM’s capabilities, talent management and partnerships.”

Adamski’s previous roles at NSA included director of the Cybersecurity Collaboration Center (CCC) and deputy for Strategic Mission Management in NSA’s Cybersecurity Directorate.