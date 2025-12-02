Fix Fed Tech – December 4th Kick-Off Meeting

In a Post-DOGE world, how do we win with Fed Tech modernization? Where are the goal posts for agency CIO performance? Time to simplify the alphabet soup – FITARA 2.0, IT Dashboard, FISMA – and create real-world budget impact for agency grades. How will Uncle Sam get hip to AI? Then, there’s FedRAMP. How to keep cloud security certifications afloat since the 100+ contractors at the PMO had to walk the plank? Unclear on the path forward for continuous monitoring, federal agencies and the 471 FedRAMP’d cloud service providers are on the verge of mutiny.

Congress

You’ve got questions, and gov tech Hill leaders want to hear from you. That’s why Congress – led by the local Virginia delegation Reps. James Walkinshaw, D-Va., Suhas Subramanyam, D-Va., and Don Beyer, D-Va. (invited) – is participating in the Fix Fed Tech working group kick-off session.

When & Where?

The program runs from 3:00 to 4:15 p.m. at the Fix Fed Tech public meeting before MeriTalk Tech Tonic on Dec. 4 at Morton’s in DC. We invite Republican Congressional members to participate – fed tech is one of the few bipartisan issues.

What & What’s Next?

We’ll kick off the session with reform proposals – and then move into a Congressional panel, followed by a Q&A session. Registration for the session is already going like hot cakes, and the kick-off meeting is oversubscribed – join the waiting list here.

The Dec. 4 session kicks off a series of working groups that will culminate in a recommendations report that we’ll present to Congress and the General Services Administration (GSA) next summer.

We’re excited to hear from government and industry – and to create cohesive, innovative, and simple recommendations to Fix Fed Tech. Register to contribute.