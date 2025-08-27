The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has sworn in Brian Bonacci as the agency’s chief of staff.

Bonacci officially joined the agency on Monday – bringing with him more than 30 years of experience working with federal IT systems from roles within industry.

Most recently, Bonacci was the founder and president of gScale Consulting, where according to CISA, he consulted with federal agencies including the Department of Homeland Security on strategy, planning, and transformation initiatives.

While at CISA, Bonacci will lead and support the agency’s “overall strategy, planning, and allocation of resources, with a focus on driving strategic alignment and operational effectiveness in pursuit of the agency’s mission,” the agency said.

“Brian is a proven leader with a wealth of industry experience, and we are so pleased to welcome him to the team,” said CISA in a LinkedIn post.

He started his career in the federal government, working for a year as a computer scientist at the Government Accountability Office and later joined the Internal Revenue Service as a systems analyst between 1988 to 1990 where he worked on the agency’s Tax Systems Modernization Program.

Bonacci also served as senior vice president for growth and strategy at federal contractor RIVA Solutions and as assistant vice president at SAIC for nine years. Other leadership roles have included positions at Equinix, ScienceLogic, Infinera, Level 3, and Qwest.

He holds a master of science degree in business (information technology management) from Johns Hopkins University and a bachelor of science degree in computer science from West Virginia University.