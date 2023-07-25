The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is planning to hold a virtual industry day event on August 15 to discuss its Joint Collaborative Environment (JCE) – a recently established effort that aims to enhance CISA’s industry partnerships and enrich cyber threat data.

During the industry day, CISA will share an overview of its plan and requirements for the program.

JCE personnel will provide industry an overview of the program from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., including its developing requirements, and request feedback on the draft technical capabilities that will be posted prior to the industry day.

The event will be held on Microsoft Teams, and there will be an opportunity for a question and answer period from industry.

A registration link will be posted on SAM.gov on Friday, July 28.

The idea for the JCE was first developed by the Cyberspace Solarium Commission as an information-sharing environment for synthesizing and analyzing data related to cybersecurity risks.

During a July 14 event, Aastha Verma, the chief of CISA’s Cybersecurity Division, announced that CISA will begin rolling out the JCE and explained that the project’s goal is to improve the data sharing ecosystem with the private sector.

Verma said that the new project is a recent priority for the agency, and went on to describe the JCE as a “set of highways” that allows data to get from point of ingest into a developed product.

“What CISA is trying to do is take our data that we collect through vulnerability scans and the various different services we offer – we want to enrich it. We want to enrich it with data that other agencies are collecting,” Verma said. “What can we generate meaningful insights from and then who and how can we share it back out to the audience, whether it’s agencies or industry.”

“That’s what the Joint Collaborative Environment ecosystem is all about, figuring that out,” she continued. “Making it work, and making it work effectively, so that we’re not experiencing unnecessary delays when things like SolarWinds happens. We’ve got those highways built.”

The Joint Collaborative Environment project is distinct from CISA’s Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative effort, which works to advance joint cyber defense capabilities through joint campaign plans and enhancement of public-private operational partnerships.