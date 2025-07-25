Allan Friedman, who has led the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s (CISA) efforts to promote the use of software bills of material (SBOM) globally as a key component of advancing cybersecurity, is leaving the agency on July 31.

Friedman disclosed his planned departure in a social media post this week.

He joined CISA in 2021 and was a familiar face in government tech circles before that as the director of cybersecurity initiatives at the Department of Commerce from 2015 to 2021.

“It’s been an extraordinary chapter, made possible by brilliant colleagues at Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and an incredible global community who turned an ambitious idea into a meaningful shift in how we think about digital trust,” Friedman said.

Friedman did not disclose his future plans but promised “to share more soon about what’s next, focused on advancing supply chain security through transparency, collaboration, and shared purpose.”

“I remain committed to supporting this community and continuing the momentum we’ve built together,” he said.