The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) announced Wednesday that it is participating in the Office of Personnel Management’s (OPM) CyberCorps Scholarship for Service (SFS) program, making 100 internship and postgraduate opportunities available to students.

The SFS program – now in its third decade – funds cybersecurity education to help fill critical federal cyber workforce gaps. It provides full scholarships and stipends for up to three years to eligible undergraduate and graduate students who commit to working in government cybersecurity roles or at other qualifying entities after graduation.

The announcement comes after OPM said it would grant “mass deferment” for CyberCorps SFS graduates seeking job placements amid the historic government shutdown.

Under the program, graduates who fail to obtain qualifying positions are required to repay the grants they received. However, the mass deferment gave graduates more time to secure qualifying positions.

“We are unwavering in our commitment to the OPM’s Scholarship for Service (SFS) program,” Madhu Gottumukkala, CISA’s acting director, said in a press release. “It is a cornerstone of our strategy to cultivate a robust pipeline of elite cybersecurity professionals who will protect the nation’s digital and physical frontiers.”

To achieve its mission, CISA “demands a workforce that is not only talented, but also deeply knowledgeable, innovative, and driven,” Gottumukkala added.

Eligible SFS recipients can apply to the undergraduate and postgraduate programs on USAJobs. Students must submit their applications by Feb. 27, 2026.

For the undergraduate summer internship cohort, CISA said it will offer on-the-job training to prepare them for a cybersecurity-related career in the federal government. The selectees will receive a time-limited appointment in the excepted service.

For the postgraduate cohort, CISA said it may provide selectees with a full-time position in the excepted service.

“These positions offer hands-on experience and a direct path to becoming a future leader in cyber defense. This initiative marks a significant investment in CISA’s commitment to cybersecurity workforce development and national infrastructure resilience,” CISA said in the press release.