The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has appointed Nicholas Andersen as its new executive assistant director for cybersecurity, tasking him with leading efforts to combat major cyber threats and strengthen the resilience of the nation’s critical infrastructure.

“I am pleased to welcome Nick Andersen to our CISA leadership team,” said acting CISA Director Madhu Gottumukkala in a statement. “His broad experience across business, government, and technology uniquely positions him to strengthen our engagement with critical infrastructure partners, helping them better assess risk and elevate their security posture.”

Andersen previously served in senior cybersecurity roles in the federal government and private industry, including leadership roles in the first Trump administration, where he worked to secure and modernize cyber defenses across the energy sector.

Most recently, he was president and chief operating officer at Invictus, where he led cybersecurity, intelligence integration, and technology services for public and private clients.

From 2019 to 2021, Andersen served as principal deputy assistant secretary and performed the duties of assistant secretary at the Department of Energy’s Office of Cybersecurity, Energy Security, and Emergency Response. In that role, he oversaw national efforts to protect the energy sector from cyber and physical threats, including incidents involving Iranian cyber activity and natural disaster recovery in Puerto Rico.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to join CISA and the trust placed in me by President Donald Trump and Secretary Kristi Noem,” Andersen said. “Having led organizations in both the public and private sectors, I deeply appreciate the vital role a robust cyber defense agency plays in securing our nation’s critical infrastructure.”

Andersen assumed his new role at CISA on Tuesday. Chris Butera, who had been serving as the acting executive assistant director for cybersecurity, will transition to the role of acting deputy executive assistant director.

Karen Evans previously served as CISA’s executive assistant director for cybersecurity, but she departed the role in June after being reassigned to a new role within the Federal Emergency Management Agency.