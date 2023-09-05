The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA) has announced on Sept. 5 a “voluntary pledge” for K-12 education technology software developers and manufacturers to commit to creating products with a greater emphasis on cybersecurity built in.

Since Sept. 1, CISA has received six commitments from large software developers, including PowerSchool, Classlink, Clever, GG4L, Instructure, and D2L.

“We need to address K-12 cybersecurity issues at its foundation by ensuring schools and administrators have access to technology and software that is safe and secure right out of the box,” said CISA Director Jen Easterly.

By signing the pledge, developers will agree to adopt three principles. Each company will pledge to take ownership of customer security outcomes, embrace radical transparency and accountability, and lead from the top by making secure technology a priority for company leadership.

“Our pledge commitments that we made are part of our ongoing efforts to help our customers and partners mitigate cybersecurity threats,” said John Baker, CEO at D2L. “Together, we can work to protect our K-12 schools, educators, students, and their families, freeing them to focus on what matters most: teaching and learning.”

“The pledge includes specific, publicly measurable outcomes that the companies are committing to as they develop their roadmaps toward adhering to Secure by Design principles,” stated the press release.

As part of this new pledge, CISA is insisting on more software developers and manufacturers to sign the pledge.

“I want to thank Classlink, Clever, D2L, GG4L, Instructure, and PowerSchool who have already signed this pledge, and for their leadership in this area,” stated Easterly.