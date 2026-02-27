A new era of government operations is taking shape – one powered by artificial intelligence (AI). What was once experimental is now transformational, as agencies harness AI to reimagine workflows, accelerate decision-making, and meet rising mission demands.

On March 5, ServiceNow’s Government Forum (formerly Federal Forum) will bring together top federal, state, and local experts at the Gaylord National Convention Center in National Harbor, Md., to explore how AI is delivering real impact across government services.

This one-day event will provide hands-on solutions and lessons from leaders transforming government services.

The day will kick off with the main keynote, “Put AI to Work for Government,” a conversation about achieving real impact with AI across government. The keynote will feature sessions with:

Robert Costello, Chief Information Officer, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, DHS

Keith L. Hardiman, Acting Deputy Chief Information Officer for the Department of the U.S. Air Force

Adarryl Roberts, Chief Information Officer and Director of DLA Information Operations, Defense Logistics Agency

Anil ‘Neil’ Chaudhry, Senior Advisor, Artificial Intelligence, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Research and Technology, Department of Transportation

Chris Bedi, Chief Customer Officer and Special Advisor to the Chairman for AI Transformation, ServiceNow

Paul Fipps, President, Global Customer Operations, ServiceNow

Mike Hurt, GVP, US Public Sector, ServiceNow

Thomas Bruss, Managing Director, Accenture ServiceNow Business Group, Accenture

Melissa McGriff, Vice President, Federal, ServiceNow

Steve Walters, President, Americas (AMS), ServiceNow

Jesse White, Chief Executive Officer, Intact Technology

With dozens of curated sessions taking place from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., there’s something for everyone. Other can’t-miss government speakers include:

Mike Post, CISO, ServiceNow Platform Owner, Small Business Administration, Office of the CIO

Michael Hauck, Acting Chief Data Officer and Acting Chief AI Officer, National Science Foundation

Tauf Chowdhury, Enterprise Architect, SAF-AM, Department of the Air Force

Theresa Terry, Director, DAF Enterprise Program Solutions Office of Administration & Management, Office of the Secretary of the Air Force, Department of the Air Force Enterprise IT

Mark Wittenburg, Chief Information Officer, City of Raleigh

Sue Pan, Chief of the Digital Services and Solutions Branch, Center for Bioinformatics and Information Technology, National Cancer Institute

Shawn Lennon, Assistant Deputy Chief Financial Officer, Department of War, Office of the Under Secretary of War (Comptroller)

Rani Virk, Division Chief of the Administration and Logistics Applications Division, Bureau of Diplomatic Technology, Department of State

Nichol Leonen, Program Manager, Digital Transformation Activity, U.S. Air Force

Chris Mario, ServiceNow Program Manager, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services

Chastity King, Assistant Division Chief for Desktop Operations, U.S. Census Bureau

Ryan Bellack, Deputy Director for Infrastructure and Cybersecurity Services, United States Coast Guard

Zach Bogart, IT Specialist and Project Lead, U.S. Department of State

Those are just some of the speakers you’ll hear from. Beyond the sessions, Government Forum offers a valuable opportunity to network with government and industry experts driving innovation across agencies.

If you’re focused on turning AI strategy into operational reality, this is an event you won’t want to miss. Join us in-person at ServiceNow’s Government Forum on Thursday, March 5, to discover actionable insights that can help drive real change across your organization.