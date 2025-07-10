Nand Mulchandani has stepped down from his role as chief technology officer (CTO) of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), marking the end of a six-year run in public service.

His final day at the agency was June 21 – three years to the day after he was sworn in as the CIA’s first CTO in 2022.

“I’m excited to share that I’m off to new adventures! June 21, 2025 marked my last day at the CIA, exactly three years after I was sworn in on June 21, 2022 as the Agency’s first Chief Technology Officer,” Mulchandani wrote in a LinkedIn post announcing his departure.

Through his six-year tenure as a public servant, Mulchandani has worked across the intelligence and defense communities highlighting the criticality of integrating emerging technologies into U.S. national security infrastructure. Before joining the CIA, Mulchandani served as CTO for the Department of Defense’s Joint Artificial Intelligence Center, which later evolved into the Chief Digital and AI Office.

“As one of the few senior leaders in Washington from Silicon Valley, my focus was to apply my business and tech experience to fundamentally transform our business model through technology,” Mulchandani wrote.

“Technology is truly ‘eating the world,’ and is starting to hungrily consume the world of intelligence and national security,” he added.

In his post, Mulchandani said he is “now re-adjusting to civilian life” and plans to return to his roots in the tech industry as an entrepreneur, board member and advisor, while also spending time in academia.