The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) on Wednesday announced the creation of a task force overseeing the military’s first one-way attack drone squadron based in the Middle East.

Task Force Scorpion Strike – established four months after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth directed an accelerated push to acquire and field lower-cost drone technology – aims to quickly provide inexpensive and effective drone capabilities to deployed forces.

“This new task force sets the conditions for using innovation as a deterrent,” CENTCOM Commander Navy Adm. Brad Cooper said in a statement. “Equipping our skilled warfighters faster with cutting-edge drone capabilities showcases U.S. military innovation and strength, which deters bad actors.”

The effort aligns with the Rapid Employment Joint Task Force, launched in September to speed the fielding of emerging capabilities. That joint task force focuses on capability development, software, and technological diplomacy.

According to CENTCOM, the task force has already formed a squadron of low-cost unmanned combat attack system drones, which are long range and are designed to operate autonomously. These drones can be launched by catapult, rocket-assisted takeoff, or mobile ground and vehicle platforms.

Personnel from the U.S. Special Operations Command Central are leading Task Force Scorpion Strike’s work to build the one-way attack drone squadron, CENTCOM said.