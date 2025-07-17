U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) has appointed Cyrus Jabbari as its new chief data officer (CDO), the organization announced in a recent press release. Jabbari, who began his role in May, succeeds Dr. Michael Foster, who left the position in December 2024.

In his new role, Jabbari will oversee the development and implementation of data strategies aimed at improving CENTCOM’s operational efficiency and decision-making processes.

“I am humbled to join such a forward-leaning team to help ensure that our data works as hard as our warfighters, for live, connected, trusted, and operational warfighting,” Jabbari said in a statement.

He noted the challenges and urgency of the role, pointing to CENTCOM’s operational complexity and the need for timely, data-informed decision-making. “CENTCOM is where data must drive action and where data is valued as a warfighting asset,” Jabbari said.

“I’m proud to bring my experience supporting our nation’s most advanced technology office to the point of need, where it matters most,” he added.

Prior to joining CENTCOM, Jabbari served as the inaugural CDO at the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, where he led several data-focused initiatives and advised on policy development using data modeling and analytics. He also chaired a Defense Department advisory group that oversaw capability delivery efforts earlier in 2024.

Jabbari holds a master’s degree in nonproliferation and terrorism studies from the Middlebury Institute of International Studies and a bachelor’s degree in international relations from the University of Southern California. He was also recognized in 2020 for winning the Integrated Discovery of Emerging and Novel Technologies research competition, which focuses on identifying disruptive technologies in the counter-weapons of mass destruction space.

“I am confident his expertise will be a game-changer in our efforts to harness the power of data,” said CENTCOM Chief Technology Officer Joy Shanaberger, who highlighted Jabbari’s background and leadership experience as assets to the command’s ongoing digital transformation.

“[He] epitomizes servant leadership, and this strategic addition to our leadership team will enable us to enhance our operational effectiveness, further accelerate our digital transformation, and ultimately deliver greater value to our warfighters and the nation,” Shanaberger said.