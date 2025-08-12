A bipartisan group of House lawmakers on Aug. 8 introduced the Quantum Encryption Readiness and Resilience Act, which aims to speed the pace of preparedness by the United States for the onset of quantum computing technologies that can break through most modern cryptography methods.

The bill was introduced by Reps. Suhas Subramanyam, D-Va., John McGuire, R-Va., Pat Harrigan, R-N.C., and Haley Stevens, D-Mich.

“This critical bipartisan bill is designed to proactively prepare the United States for the national security challenges posed by advancements in quantum computing,” Rep. Subramanyam’s office said. “The bill would establish a comprehensive national strategy to protect sensitive data from future quantum-enabled cyberattacks.”

The legislation, if approved, would mandate several steps, including:

Assessing the United States’ quantum capabilities and readiness in comparison to other countries;

Tracking progress in quantum innovation and readiness across both private and public sector entities;

Identifying sectors of the economy most vulnerable to advancements in quantum computing;

Creating a national plan to mitigate the risks identified by the assessment of the United States’ quantum readiness; and

Planning for enhanced information sharing between the private sector and the Federal government to foster a unified defense.

“Currently, there are no comprehensive assessments detailing the United States government’s and American companies’ quantum capabilities and readiness relative to other nations,” Rep. Subramanyam’s office said. “As the global push for advanced quantum computing intensifies, the need for a unified, nationwide strategy for quantum readiness has become paramount.”

“The race for quantum supremacy is underway, and the United States cannot afford to fall behind in protecting our nation’s most sensitive information,” Rep. Subramanyam said in a statement. “This bill is a vital step towards ensuring our government and private sector are prepared for the quantum era. We must assess our current standing, develop a robust national strategy, and work across the aisle to manage evolving threats.”

“The United States must prioritize quantum technology in order to promote peace through strength,” added Rep. McGuire. “Quantum technology is critical to our national security. I am proud to be an original cosponsor of this legislation because it prepares the United States for quantum threats from our foreign adversaries by ensuring our government and industry monitor, evaluate, and act on gaps in our quantum capabilities.”

Introduction of the House bill follows similarly themed action in the Senate last month in the form of the National Quantum Cybersecurity Migration Strategy Act filed by Sens. Gary Peters, D-Mich., and Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn. That bill would establish a national plan to defend Federal systems against emerging quantum computing threats.