A new bipartisan bill would direct the Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Small Business Development Centers (SBDCs) to help small businesses evaluate and adopt artificial intelligence.

Reps. Mark Alford, R-Mo., and Hillary Scholten, D-Mich., introduced the AI for Mainstreet Act, which aims to expand access to AI support nationwide.

“The expanding use of artificial intelligence across America comes with massive opportunities, as well as significant risks,” Alford said in an Oct. 20 press release. “As big businesses—which have the financial and human resources needed to invest in this technology—continue to lead the development and adoption of AI, Main Street is being left behind.”

“That’s why we’re introducing the AI for Main Street Act to provide small businesses with the resources, education, and training needed to utilize artificial intelligence,” he added.

The bill would direct SBDCs to provide information, guidance, and training to small businesses on the use of AI. This includes providing best practices for AI, incorporating AI into business operations, and conducting outreach to small businesses regarding the use of AI.

According to the bill’s text, the SBDCs would also help small businesses use AI “to plan for unexpected circumstances, protect data and intellectual property, improve cybersecurity, facilitate regulatory compliance, and improve customer trust.”

“This legislation isn’t just about technology – it’s about building an economy and a future that works for everyone, from Silicon Valley all the way to Main Street,” said Scholten. “As AI creates new industries, reshapes old ones, and redefines the skills people need to succeed, this bill will make sure small businesses aren’t being left behind.”

The bill also received support from House Small Business Committee Chairman Roger Williams, R-Texas, who said AI can only help small businesses “if they have the tools to use it.”

“Representative Alford’s bill helps entrepreneurs harness that potential by providing the training and guidance they need to use these tools effectively,” Williams said. “By empowering Main Street to embrace innovation, we’re keeping America’s small businesses strong, competitive, and ready for the future.”