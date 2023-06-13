President Biden officially nominated Nancy Anderson Speight this week to serve as a member of the Federal Labor Relations Authority (FLRA), a move that could restore the three-member FLRA to its full roster.

The FLRA is the agency in charge of administering the labor-management relations program for more than two million non-Postal Federal employees. The agency has been operating with just two members since January, after then-Chairman Ernest DuBester’s term as a carryover appointee expired.

If confirmed, Speight – a former FLRA regional director in Atlanta – would restore the agency to full leadership, likely resulting in more decisions coming from the FLRA.

Speight has served as deputy assistant secretary of Defense for civilian personnel policy since August 2021. In addition to serving as the regional director of the FLRA’s Atlanta office from 2001 to 2009, she has also held multiple positions within the FLRA’s Office of General Counsel.

According to the White House, Speight is the author of operational manuals that guide FLRA employees when processing representation petitions that are still in use today.

The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) – the largest union for Federal employees – applauded President Biden for the nomination.

“We are extraordinarily pleased that President Biden has nominated such a qualified individual to be a member of the Federal Labor Relations Authority,” AFGE National President Everett Kelley said in a statement. “Now that the president has put forth a full slate of nominees, the Senate must approve these nominations as soon as possible to ensure the Authority can continue to perform its vital function adjudicating labor disputes in the Federal government.”

Earlier this month, President Biden also tapped Suzanne Elizabeth Summerlin to serve as general counsel of the FLRA.