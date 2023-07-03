President Biden on Friday named Christian L. Tom to serve as director of the White House Office of Digital Strategy, a role in which he will oversee the president’s online communications and manage WhiteHouse.gov.

As director, Tom will be responsible for managing all non-personal social media platforms of the president and vice president, as well as communicating with digital influencers and creators.

Tom worked on Biden’s 2020 campaign effort, and also served as the White House’s deputy director of digital strategy from January 2021 to August 2022. He then took on a role as head of Americas at the McCourt Institute, a nonprofit focused on digital governance.

“Christian is an innovator. He helped develop a first-of-its-kind digital strategy in 2020 – one that has continued to be a key part of this administration’s approach to reach Americans in new, creative, and authentic ways,” President Biden said in a statement. “As a day one member of my team, Christian returns to the White House with a wealth of experience in the ways technology, digital media, and social platforms can be used to strengthen our democracy and bring people together.”

“The way we consume information is undergoing a fundamental shift. Under Christian’s leadership, my Office of Digital Strategy will remain at the forefront of this change, navigating how people exchange information on a daily basis,” the president added.

President Biden also announced that Patrick Stevenson will serve as the senior advisor for digital strategy, and Tericka Lambert will serve as the deputy director of digital strategy.