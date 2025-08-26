Doug Beck resigned Aug. 25 as director of the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), prompting leadership changes at the Pentagon’s tech hub, a Department of Defense (DOD) spokesperson told MeriTalk today.

Emil Michael, DOD’s chief technology officer, has been named acting director of the DIU. Michael Dodd – President Trump’s nominee to serve as assistant secretary of defense for critical technologies – will serve as acting deputy director.

“Together, both are laser-focused on driving innovation and enhancing the Department’s ability to deliver groundbreaking commercial technologies to empower the American warfighter,” a DOD spokesperson said.

Beck was appointed in April 2023 to lead the DIU, overseeing the department’s efforts to adopt commercial technology and serving as a senior advisor to the secretary and deputy secretary of defense on technology innovation, competition, and strategic impact.

During his tenure, Beck launched “DIU 3.0,” a sweeping initiative aimed at fixing staffing and procurement challenges and expanding commercial tech integration across the U.S. military. Under his leadership, the DIU was also instrumental in advancing the Pentagon’s Replicator initiative, which seeks to deploy thousands of autonomous systems to counter China’s military rise.

Prior to leading DIU, Beck served at Apple for over 13 years, reporting directly to CEO Tim Cook since joining the company in 2009. He also brought prior experience with DIU, having founded its joint reserve component in 2015 and leading it through 2019.

In addition to his private-sector background, Beck has held several key national security roles including serving as an executive advisor to three chiefs of Naval operations and to leaders within the Special Operations community, and teaching strategy and innovation to senior military officers as an adjunct lecturer at the Naval Postgraduate School. He is also a captain in the U.S. Navy Reserve and deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan from 2006 to 2007.

As a Biden administration holdover, Beck’s departure had been anticipated as new leadership reshapes the Pentagon’s civilian ranks. His departure follows a wave of resignations among senior DOD officials in recent months, making way for Trump-appointed successors.