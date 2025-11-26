Amazon Web Services (AWS) – a longtime partner of the federal government – plans to invest up to $50 billion to expand AI and supercomputing capabilities for its U.S. government customers.

The company announced the investment on Monday, noting that it will add nearly 1.3 gigawatts of AI and supercomputing capacity across AWS Top Secret, AWS Secret, and AWS GovCloud (US) Regions “by building data centers with advanced compute and networking technologies.”

The investment is set to break ground in 2026, though the company did not specify locations for the new facilities or a detailed construction schedule.

“Our investment in purpose-built government AI and cloud infrastructure will fundamentally transform how federal agencies leverage supercomputing,” said AWS CEO Matt Garman.

“We’re giving agencies expanded access to advanced AI capabilities that will enable them to accelerate critical missions from cybersecurity to drug discovery,” Garman added. “This investment removes the technology barriers that have held government back and further positions America to lead in the AI era.”

AWS said the effort will broaden federal agency access to services, including Amazon SageMaker for model training, Amazon Bedrock for model and agent deployment, Amazon Nova, Anthropic Claude, AWS Trainium AI chips, and NVIDIA AI infrastructure.

The company said the initiative aligns with the Trump administration’s AI Action Plan, which has a renewed focus on easing permitting requirements to promote faster buildouts of data centers and semiconductor manufacturing plants in the United States.

Through the new investment, AWS said agencies can “develop custom AI solutions, optimize massive datasets, and enhance workforce productivity.” Ultimately, the company aims to accelerate decision-making across government missions.