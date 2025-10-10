The U.S. Army has consolidated two of its major commands as part of its efforts to “modernize and streamline its operations,” marking the end of one era and the beginning of another.

On Oct. 2, the U.S. Army officially stood up the Army Transformation and Training Command (T2COM), consolidating two of its major organizations: the Army Futures Command (AFC) and the Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC).

“The deactivation ceremony for the [AFC] took place Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025, at 7:45 a.m. at the LBJ Auditorium on the University of Texas campus in Austin, Texas. The event marked the end of the command’s seven-year history and was followed by the activation of the [T2COM],” a spokesperson for the service told MeriTalk today.

TRADOC was inactivated on Sept. 26 after more than 52 years. Austin, Texas, will now serve as T2COM’s headquarters, yet elements of TRADOC are expected to remain at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Virginia.

The new command will be led by Gen. David Hodne. Hodne was nominated for a fourth star earlier this year, which is currently awaiting Senate confirmation.

The move marks a significant structural shift within the Army, as it seeks to unify critical functions like force design, development, and generation under one umbrella to better meet the demands of modern warfare.

The merger of the two commands is part of the Army Transformation Initiative (ATI), a broader effort announced in May to streamline the force. ATI seeks to reduce the number of general officer billets and overhaul the Army’s requirements and acquisition organizations.

According to a letter sent to the force by Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll and Chief of Staff Gen. Randy A. George, the ATI is focused on optimizing the service’s force structure.

As part of that effort, the Army planned to eliminate 1,000 staff positions at Headquarters, Department of the Army. To further streamline operations and align key functions, the letter announced that AFC and TRADOC would be merged into a single organization – “bringing force generation, force design, and force development under one unified command.”

“Our focus is on filling combat formations with Soldiers,” the letter says. “Every role must sharpen the spear or be cut away.”