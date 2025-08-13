Following its recent enterprise-wide agreement with Palantir, the U.S. Army is signaling a broader shift toward expanding enterprise contracts with commercial software providers.

Earlier this month, the Army consolidated 75 contracts into one through a new agreement with Palantir. The move created a single procurement framework intended to meet the Army’s evolving software and data needs, improve transparency and flexibility in purchasing, and enhance stewardship of taxpayer dollars.

The Army is now seeking to replicate that model with other firms. It is leveraging current enterprise agreements with top commercial providers and aims to engage additional companies to further strengthen its enterprise capabilities.

“The Army remains committed to rigorously assessing contract requirements and driving robust competition — ensuring that innovative solutions and exceptional value are consistently delivered for both the government and the American taxpayer,” according to a new request for information (RFI).

The Army states its intent to enter a single indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract with interested software companies. According to the Army, these enterprise agreements are “the most cost-effective and efficient solution to address administrative, financial, and operational costs and establish a single IDIQ contract vehicle for all future needs, avoiding the complexities and overhead of multiple individual contracts,” the RFI reads.

Vendors also stand to benefit. The Army notes that volume-based buying reduces administrative costs and eliminates both contract and reseller pass-through fees.

“Strategic sourcing through company direct enterprise agreements helps to ensure users are not overbuying on capacity and/or duplicating purchases unnecessarily, ensuring efficient spending and accelerating the delivery of proven commercial software to warfighters,” the RFI reads.

The RFI emphasizes the Army’s commitment to strategic sourcing, stating that this method prevents overbuying and duplication, ensures efficient spending, and accelerates the deployment of proven commercial software to soldiers. Ultimately, the Army says this approach supports military readiness, enhances operational efficiency, and delivers significant cost savings across the enterprise.

Responses to the RFI are due by Aug. 21, 2025.