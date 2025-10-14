The U.S. Army and the Department of Energy (DOE) unveiled a new program today aimed at deploying a commercial microreactor on a domestic military base within three years, marking a major step in advancing next-generation nuclear energy.

Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll and Secretary of Energy Chris Wright announced the Janus Program during a panel at the Association of the United States Army Annual Meeting.

“The U.S. Army is leading the way on fielding innovative and disruptive technology,” Driscoll said. “We are shredding red tape and incubating next-generation capabilities in a variety of critical sectors, including nuclear power.”

The program is a joint effort between the Army, the DOE, and the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU).

Wright emphasized the longstanding partnership between the DOE and the military, dating back to the Manhattan Project.

“We’re extending that legacy through initiatives like the Janus Program, accelerating next-generation reactor deployment and strengthening the nuclear foundations of American energy and defense,” he said.

The program aims to accelerate the development of commercial microreactors using a milestone-based contracting model similar to NASA’s Commercial Orbital Transportation Services program. The Army will leverage its nuclear regulatory authorities and provide technical support throughout the fuel cycle and supply chain.

The reactors will be commercially owned and operated.

The Janus Program is in response to President Donald Trump’s executive order to deploy advanced nuclear reactor technologies for national security, which requires the Department of Defense (DOD) – which the Trump Administration has rebranded the Department of War – to commence operation of an Army-regulated nuclear reactor at a domestic military installation no later than Sept. 30, 2028.

The program builds on lessons from Project Pele, the first electricity-producing Generation IV reactor outside China, and seeks to strengthen both defense readiness and the broader U.S. nuclear industry.

Jeff Waksman, principal deputy assistant secretary of the Army for installations, energy, and environment, will oversee the program.

A draft request for proposal is expected in the coming weeks.