Cybersecurity services provider Armis has been selected as a strategic partner on a $528 million task order recently announced by systems integrator ECS.

The task order announced by ECS on Oct. 31 is with the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) for six years of work supporting CISA’s Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation (CDM) Program Office.

Armis said on Nov. 12 that its Centrix cyber exposure management platform will be used by ECS to support the contract.

“Armis is a strategic partner to ECS for its next generation CDM integrated solution and will be available for all participating CDM agencies to fulfill requirements for the collection and normalization of core CDM Data Sets,” the company said.

“Armis will work with the team at ECS to help Federal Civilian agencies standardize how data from cybersecurity tools and other relevant authoritative sources are integrated into the CDM Dashboard,” the company explained.

“The CDM Program is a mission-critical initiative for Federal Civilian agencies to strengthen their cybersecurity posture,” commented Joanna Dempsey, vice president of cyber solutions at ECS.

“Armis’ AI-powered asset intelligence will be instrumental in helping agencies to better understand, prioritize, and mitigate cyber risks through the CDM Dashboard, enabling them to improve decision-making and enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of their security operations,” she said.

“Technological innovation is essential to maintaining key government functions in the face of rapidly growing cyber threats,” added Christian Terlecki, vice president of Federal at Armis.

“A growing number of Federal agencies trust Armis to address their most critical cybersecurity needs. We look forward to helping CISA and other Federal Civilian agencies like DHS to deliver citizen services more securely and efficiently with the Armis Centrix™ platform,” Terlecki added.