Federal agency clients of Apptio – a provider of cloud-based software solutions for Technology Business Management (TBM) and Cloud Financial Management (FinOps) – are seeing savings of up to 20 percent on their cloud computing spend by taking advantage of the company’s TBM and FinOps services.

That’s according to Larry Blasko, president of field operations at the company, who ran down some of the benefits that Apptio is bringing to Federal agencies at the company’s 2025 Public Sector Summit event in Arlington, Va., produced by MeriTalk.

While the Apptio executive did not identify customer agencies by name, he said that one agency was realizing the 20 percent reduction in cloud spend, along with seeing 90 percent tagging compliance.

Another agency, Blasko said, was realizing large reductions in business planning time, cutting down multi-day processes into as little as two-hour processes.

Additionally, he said, agency customers are also realizing 100 percent budget allocations with significant reductions in variance.

Vital to the practice of getting a better handle on cloud costs for organizations, Blasko said, is using TBM and FinOps principles to “understand exactly what it costs” throughout an organization, and how cloud services are being consumed by different segments. “Marrying cost data with consumption data,” he said, is the key point in realizing overall cost savings.

That process, Blasko said, helps organizations create value by making sure that every cloud and IT investment is planned for and accounted for – which has the impact of improving key decision-making and re-planning as needed.

Referring to the current climate for many Federal agencies, Blasko said, “The context that we’re operating in in today’s environment, there is a lot of transition, a lot of uncertainty, but at the end of the day, the mission-driven work is fundamentally what matters.”

“Whether it’s public health, climate work, veterans’ services, national security, incredible results are being delivered on a day-in and day-out basis,” he said.

“Many times, these successes apply under the radar, but it’s proof that even during challenging transitions and challenging times, there’s innovation, there’s adaptation, there’s flexibility, and there’s delivering real value through the mission-driven work that all of you support,” Blasko said.