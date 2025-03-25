Department of the Air Force Chief Information Officer (CIO) Venice Goodwine plans to retire after three decades of government service, she said in a LinkedIn post.

A spokesperson for the department confirmed to MeriTalk that until a new CIO is appointed Jennifer Orozsco – currently the Air Force’s deputy CIO – will step in as acting lead.

No official date for Goodwine’s departure has been set, the spokesperson stated.

“After years of tackling complex challenges, I’m looking forward to this period of rest and reflection,” Goodwine wrote. She added that “this is just a break, not an ending” and she plans to return to the Federal community.

During her tenure as Air Force CIO, which began in August 2023, Goodwine oversaw several initiatives at the department including deploying artificial intelligence (AI) tools into the hands of airmen and guardians.

In her first year as CIO, Goodwine created an innovation zone within the Air Force’s Office 365 environment that ensured service members could experiment with the technology within a safe environment, which later led to the development of other AI tools including NIPRGPT – which provides a space for airmen and guardians to responsibly experiment with generative AI.

“It’s been an honor to support our mission, lead technology initiatives, and work alongside the exceptional personnel of our Air and Space Forces,” she wrote.

Before becoming the Air Force CIO, Goodwine served as the department’s director of enterprise IT. Before that she served as the chief information security officer at the Agriculture Department and worked almost for eight years for the Marines Corps in various program and project manager roles.

Goodwine spent 10 years on active duty for the Air Force and served 26 years in the reserves.