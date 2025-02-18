Getting the very latest look at Federal government AI policy direction – plus taking an early swing at St. Paddy’s Day celebrating – are just two of the great reasons to circle March 13 on your calendar and RSVP for MeriTalk’s Tech Tonic at Morton’s the Steakhouse in Washington D.C.

Here’s what we have in mind:

Gathering in the government’s Chief AI Officers for the debut of MeriTalk’s new Fed AI 411 research study in which the Fed experts point to the future of government AI deployments unfolding through the Trump administration’s evolving policy work; and

Wearing a bit of green and celebrating the Irish holiday with our best friends in Federal IT who keep government operations running no matter what.

All we are missing now is you, and the go-button is one click away. Please hit it today and we’ll see you on March 13 for the Happiest Hour in Govt IT.