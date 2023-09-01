Accenture Federal Services has appointed Federal government tech veteran Laura Kurup principal director, Data Science Innovation. She starts the new job on Sept. 11.

The firm said that Kurup “will support the company’s federal agency clients with harnessing the power of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and data science technologies to solve mission-critical challenges.”

Kurup comes to Accenture with high-level Federal government experience, including serving as chief data and analytics officer at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York from 2020 to earlier this year. At the New York Fed she was responsible for leading the development of data and analytics strategy, delivering advanced analytics solutions, and setting standards and measures for data quality, compliance, and security.

Before that, she held several data-strategy positions at the Securities and Exchange Commisssion, culminating in a two-year stint as chief strategy and innovation officer from 2018 to 2020, with a focus on developing technology platforms to enable data analytics, collaboration, and business process workflows.

“I’m deeply motivated by mission-driven work in the Federal sector,” Kurup said. “I love connecting people across the Federal government with ideas and solutions they can leverage to better deliver on their mission. That’s why I’m so excited to join Accenture Federal Services, as it’s a company that sets the standard in playing that role of connector.”