The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is looking for a new contract writing system, and the agency wants industry feedback on available commercial capabilities that leverage advanced artificial intelligence (AI) tools.

In a request for information (RFI), the VA said the contract writing system must be able to integrate seamlessly with the VA’s financial management systems.

“As part of our ongoing modernization efforts, new contract writing system options are being considered to enhance procurement operations and potentially reduce reliance on legacy platforms,” the RFI says.

“To substantially improve efficiency, the [contract writing system] should integrate AI-driven automation to reduce manual effort and decrease the number of clicks required for contract actions,” it adds.

The VA wants the system to automate repetitive tasks and processes such as contract creation and approval.

AI tools should integrate data from various enterprise systems, rapidly incorporate policy changes and user requirements, and enhance search functionality.

Aside from the AI capabilities, the VA outlined several other requirements for the new system. These include seamless integration with other federal systems, robust security measures, advanced reporting and analytics capabilities, and a user-friendly interface.

“Vendors are encouraged to propose innovative features or approaches not explicitly listed in this RFI that may enhance the VA’s contract management capabilities,” the RFI says.

Responses to the RFI are due by Nov. 17 at 1 p.m. EST.