The U.S. Space Force added $4.4 billion to its effort to develop space monitoring satellites and services, sending a 10-year contract vehicle from a ceiling value of $1.84 billion to $6.24 billion, according to a notice from the service.

The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract under the Andromeda program aims to acquire and field next-generation space domain awareness capabilities. These systems are intended to track, identify, and analyze objects and platforms in orbit.

According to the notice, the revised budget reflects an escalating threat environment and increased demand for requirements already encompassed within the Andromeda program.

“In order to avoid an unacceptable delay to the planned delivery orders and face potential mission critical impacts, it was in the Government’s best interest to complete the Andromeda source selection and pursue a sole source justification to increase the ceiling to ensure there is sufficient capacity to acquire the same type of requirements authorized by the budget increase and unknown future U.S. and Foreign Military Sales requirement,” the notice reads.

Work under the contract is expected to be completed by April 8, 2036.

Work under the contract includes assistance in specification, space system design including prototypes, system build, integration, demonstrations, and operations support. The scope may also cover analysis or studies of specialized functions or capabilities in support of the Space Domain Awareness mission area, specifically space-based surveillance and reconnaissance.

The first task order under Andromeda will fund satellites for the RG-XX program, according to a solicitation issued in January by Space Systems Command.

RG-XX is planned as the successor to the Geosynchronous Space Situational Awareness Program (GSSAP), which was designed to track and characterize man-made objects in orbit. GSSAP satellites launched from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida in July 2014 and became fully operational in September 2017.

RG-XX satellites are expected to be more maneuverable and capable of refueling while in orbit. The satellites will create a surveillance network to monitor activity in geosynchronous orbit.

In early April, the service selected 14 companies from a pool of 32 bidders to compete for task orders within the Andromeda contract. The companies are: