The U.S. Space Systems Command (SSC) established a new acquisition organization focused on advancing military communications (MC) and positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) capabilities, SSC announced on Nov. 13.

The unit, known as Systems Delta 831 (SYD 831), is charged with delivering navigation warfare and PNT capabilities to the U.S. Space Force (USSF) and the joint force. SYD 831 was officially stood up at an Oct. 2 ceremony at Los Angeles Air Force Base, according to the announcement.

Lt. Gen. Philip Garrant, SSC commander, presided over the ceremony in which Col. Neil B. Barnas assumed command of SYD 831.

“SYD 831 brings together the elements of capability development – program management, engineering, intelligence, logistics, finance, and contracting – under a single organization that is laser focused on delivering the gold standard of PNT capabilities,” Barnas said in a statement. “We are the world’s best at developing these Navigation Warfare systems, and this new System Delta construct postures us to develop advanced capabilities the Joint Force needs to deter and win against adversary.”

SYDs are part of the Space Force’s broader reorganization, which is aimed at aligning its acquisition and operational arms. These units work alongside Space Deltas from Space Operations Command and Space Training and Readiness Command, which are responsible for mission generation, training, and system sustainment.

SSC said that SYD activations will not result in significant personnel relocations or changes to core missions.

Several other SYDs are already operating, including SYD 81, which oversees operational test and training infrastructure; and SYD 88, which handles advancing its efforts across narrowband, tactical, and strategic satellite communications.

SYD 831 will work with the MCPNT Program Executive Office portfolio to synchronize the development of key space systems with the operational needs of the USSF’s Mission Delta 31, which oversees navigation warfare activities.

The new organization also includes system program directors and direct-report system program managers responsible for developing the next generation of integrated GPS satellites and user equipment.

According to the command, SYD 831 aims to strengthen PNT capabilities for U.S. forces, international partners, and civilian users.

“Our nation’s PNT has long been the gold standard for reliability, integrity, and consistency, but in today’s threat environment, that is not enough,” said Garrant in a statement. “We all must continue to adapt and innovate to counter growing adversarial threats against our PNT systems.”