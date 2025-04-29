Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., is demanding answers from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) over its recent restructuring moves that have reduced the agency’s IT and cybersecurity personnel.

The senator made her demands in an April 28 letter to HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr.

“The reported removal of staff from tech offices across HHS is highly disturbing, as these staff were responsible for managing essential networks and systems, public-facing websites, enterprise services, and cybersecurity contracts,” wrote the senator.

“Removing IT and cybersecurity staff threatens the basic functionality of HHS systems and networks as well as the ability for the Department to protect its IT assets and the vast amounts of data it holds,” she said.

Sen. Rosen requested a reply by May 19 detailing current IT and cyber staffing levels, how many employees were laid off, and the status on how many probationary employees were either terminated or put on leave.

The letter follows the announcement by HHS of a major reorganization plan in late March which resulted in the termination of numerous top-level tech and cybersecurity leaders, including chief information officers at key HHS components and the Office of Digital Transformation (ODT) – which is responsible for cybersecurity and modernization efforts at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The reorganization cut an estimated 10,000 employees from HHS.

Sen. Rosen zeroed in on how the removal of senior staff from the HHS Office of the Chief Information Officer meets the criteria of “redundant or unnecessary administrative” positions, and how many offices with IT responsibilities were eliminated as part of the layoffs and restructuring.

The senator noted reports that staffers overseeing cybersecurity contractors – including those at the Computer Security Incident Response Center – were also terminated.

“Without qualified cybersecurity staff in place, HHS networks will go unprotected against cyber threats, which could enable malicious actors to access departmental data, clinical trial information, and the sensitive, personal health data of millions of Americans,” wrote Sen. Rosen.

HHS had said its layoffs combined with other incentives offered earlier this year downsized the department from 82,000 to 62,000 full-time employees, complying with the Trump administration’s order to reduce the Federal workforce.