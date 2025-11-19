Citizen satisfaction with U.S. federal government services continued to improve in 2025, increasing 1% to reach a 19-year high score of 70.4 out of 100, according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) Federal Government Study 2025.

The survey was conducted before the government shutdown; ACSI results are based on surveys conducted during the federal fiscal year ending in September 2025.

The success marks the fourth straight year of rising citizen satisfaction with government. It also reflects the dedication of federal employees, ACSI said – despite a year marked by mass reductions in force (RIFs).

“These results, recorded before the government shutdown, reflect real momentum in improving how citizens experience federal services,” Forrest Morgeson, director of research emeritus at the ACSI, said in a Nov. 18 press release.

ACSI said artificial intelligence (AI) is a “key contributor” to this year’s progress. The report pointed to agencies using chatbots, enhancing fraud detection, streamlining passport renewals, and improving responsiveness, all with the power of AI.

“The early introduction of artificial intelligence is already making a difference, from simplifying passport renewals to expediting benefits processing and enabling faster, more effective support. While these advancements are just beginning, they signal a future where government services can be more responsive and accessible to all,” Morgeson added.

The report also notes that call center satisfaction improved 5% to 65, but website satisfaction remains stronger with a stable score of 72.

Citizen complaints continue to rise, reaching 26.8% in 2025. However, ACSI said federal agencies are meeting this challenge with “improved performance in complaint handling,” up 6% to a rating of 70.

The Agriculture Department leads with the highest satisfaction score of 77, a 5% increase from 2024. The State Department – the agency that launched the new online passport renewal system – followed with a score of 75, a 6% increase.

Notably, the Office of Personnel Management’s satisfaction score dropped 7% to 71, after the agency had the highest satisfaction score last year. ACSI said several factors likely contributed to this drop, including “persistent IT system challenges” and the discontinuation of employee feedback tools.

“This decline is especially concerning as the federal government faces mounting difficulties in recruiting staff for critical technology roles, including cybersecurity and AI specialists,” the report says. “As citizen expectations continue to rise alongside technological advancements, improvements in public satisfaction may be at risk if agencies are unable to attract and retain the talent needed to sustain progress.”