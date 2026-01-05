The U.S. Navy completed a 12-day pilot test of a new digital health system aimed at modernizing medical care aboard ships.

The test of the Operational Medicine Care Delivery Platform (OpMed CDP) was conducted between Dec. 1 and Dec. 12 aboard the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Carney. The effort was led by Navy Medicine, which includes more than 44,000 military and civilian health care professionals supporting forces at sea and ashore.

OpMed CDP was developed by the Joint Operational Medicine Information System (JOMIS) under the Program Executive Office for Defense Healthcare Management Systems as part of a broader modernization of military health information technology.

The pilot was carried out in partnership with the Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic, Commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic, and JOMIS to evaluate the system’s functionality for fleet use.

During the trial, Carney’s crew received training designed to help users document and access electronic health records efficiently. The system is intended to support a range of medical functions, including pharmacy services, laboratory work, and routine medical visits, while maintaining connectivity with the Military Health System’s MHS GENESIS platform.

“The JOMIS ecosystem will transform the way our clinicians, physicians, and corpsmen provide care to warfighters in operational settings to maintain patient data flow through the continuum of care,” said. Lt. Cmdr. Erik Lawrence, the Navy’s chief nursing informatics officer for JOMIS, said in a statement.

Lawrence added that the system is intended to improve continuity of care in operational environments.

Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Johnny Percadoni, assigned to Carney, said the hands-on training allowed crew members to provide feedback as they learned the new system.

“We’re still learning how it works, but the team has been really helpful with answering questions and listening to feedback,” Percadoni said. “It’s a different day and a new system, but I think it’s going to become a lot more prevalent and useful for us.”

Following the initial test, Naval Surface Force Atlantic approved moving OpMed CDP into an extended pilot phase to further assess its performance and reliability.

Cmdr. John de Geus, the Navy’s chief health informatics officer, said the software has been developed over the past three and a half years to support medical decision-making and provide data to operational commanders in real time.

“A successful fielding isn’t just about delivering software; it’s about delivering the right capability,” de Geus said.

Once all testing phases are complete, Carney is expected to become the first ship to use OpMed CDP for daily medical operations. Navy officials said the phased fielding approach is intended to support a disciplined rollout across the fleet while incorporating user feedback and aligning with operational readiness cycles.