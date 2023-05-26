Microsoft Corp. this week offered up five key points for governments to consider as they approach whether and how to regulate artificial intelligence technologies going forward.

Brad Smith, who has served in top legal and regulatory roles at Microsoft over the past 20 years and is now the company’s president and vice chair, laid out the company’s AI regulatory vision in a May 25 blog post.

In talking about regulation scenarios, Smith reprised one statement in a 2019 book that he co-wrote:

“Don’t ask what computers can do, ask what they should do.” He added, “Four years later, the question has seized center stage not just in the world’s capitals, but around many dinner tables.”

“Another conclusion is equally important: It’s not enough to focus only on the many opportunities to use AI to improve people’s lives,” Smith said.

“This is perhaps one of the most important lessons from the role of social media,” he continued. “Little more than a decade ago, technologists and political commentators alike gushed about the role of social media in spreading democracy during the Arab Spring. Yet, five years after that, we learned that social media, like so many other technologies before it, would become both a weapon and a tool – in this case, aimed at democracy itself.”

“Today we are 10 years older and wiser, and we need to put that wisdom to work,” Smith said. “We need to think early on and in a clear-eyed way about the problems that could lie ahead. As technology moves forward, it’s just as important to ensure proper control over AI as it is to pursue its benefits.”

AI regulation – or “guardrails” as Smith put it – “require a broadly shared sense of responsibility and should not be left to technology companies alone,” he said.

Smith urged that governments consider the following five areas from his “blueprint” for addressing current and emerging AI issues through public policy, law, and regulation: