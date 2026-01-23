The House on Jan. 20 voted to approve the AI for Main Street Act, which would direct the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to provide a range of help to small businesses that are looking to implement artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

That help would be offered through SBA’s existing Small Business Development Centers.

Rep. Mark Alford, R-Mo. who is sponsoring the bill in the House, explained that the legislation will expand small business access to AI support on a nationwide basis.

“Main Street stands at the doorstep of a major transformation because the AI revolution isn’t just coming, it’s already here,” the congressman emphasized.

“We’re ensuring entrepreneurs and job creators aren’t left behind,” he continued, adding, “This bill is about empowering people, not replacing them.”

Similar legislation was introduced in the Senate on Jan. 7 by Sens. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., and Todd Young, R-Ind.