The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has hired in for two key positions in its Division of Operational Data and Analytics.

Earlier this month, the department selected Sachiko Kuwabara as the new deputy director of the Division of Operational Data and Analytics, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Kuwabara brings over 10 years of experience in various government agencies, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the HHS parent agency.

She holds a Ph.D. in psychiatric epidemiology from Johns Hopkins University, a master’s degree in social sciences from the University of Chicago, and a bachelor’s degree in communications from UC San Diego.

And in February, HHS named Kelly Bennett as the new director of the Division of Operational Data and Analytics, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Bennett assumed the new position after serving for over 11 years at the HHS in various roles, including as an IT director for the HHS Coordination and Operations Response Element (H-CORE).