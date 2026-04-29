The General Services Administration (GSA) announced on Wednesday that its OneGov initiative has saved American taxpayers $1.1 billion in its first year by revolutionizing federal IT acquisitions.

A GSA spokesperson told MeriTalk that OneGov is on track to save taxpayers $1.5 billion by year’s end. Sixteen Chief Financial Officers (CFO) Act agencies and 70 total government organizations are participating in the initiative, with nearly 3.4 million users.

“GSA’s OneGov deals are the driving force behind President Donald Trump’s executive order to consolidate procurement and the White House AI Action Plan,” GSA Administrator Edward Forst said in a press release. “Saving $1.1 billion in just one year shows the power of buying at scale – empowering federal agencies faster while aggressively safeguarding taxpayer dollars.”

GSA launched OneGov exactly one year ago today to modernize and streamline federal IT acquisitions through standardized terms and pricing.

The initiative has consolidated IT purchasing across agencies into 20 unified agreements with major vendors. GSA secured software discounts of up to 90% from leading providers like Microsoft, Adobe, Google, ServiceNow, and many others.

GSA said OneGov has also accelerated artificial intelligence (AI) adoption across government, with some agencies paying just $1 for AI tools. Additionally, the agency said it strengthened cybersecurity through standardized contract terms and reduced administrative burden.

“Our contracting professionals freed other agencies to focus on their missions,” said Laura Stanton, acting Federal Acquisition Service commissioner. “We saved taxpayer money, boosted AI adoption, protected IT infrastructure, and advanced modernization.”

Looking ahead, GSA plans to turn the short-term OneGov deals into longer-term, scalable programs. GSA Deputy Administrator Michael Lynch said earlier this month that GSA is currently working with industry partners to shape the program’s next phase.

Over the next six to nine months, Lynch said, agencies and vendors should expect to “see a lot more announcements around … how those blended deals have matured from year one – a really productive starting point – into longer-term, scalable programs and engagements.”

GSA also said it plans to build on OneGov’s success by expanding access to services, deepening collaboration with agencies, and laying the groundwork for more scalable AI infrastructure across the government.